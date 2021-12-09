Guest ranch extends brand with online items

BLUE GABOR PHOTOS

Carpinteria Heidi Merrick has designed a variety of apparel for the RNCH collection, which is featured at Shop Alisal, the new e-commerce site operated by The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort.

Just in time for holiday gifting, The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang has launched its e-commerce site, Shop Alisal, which offers branded merchandise, Western accessories, Alisal apparel, holiday trinkets and more.

With nationwide shipping, items are available for purchase at www.shopalisalranch.com.

They range from hoodies and T-shirts, Alisal Christmas ornaments and items from The Alisal’s recent RNCH collaboration with designer Heidi Merrick, who lives on a ranch in Carpinteria.

In September, The Alisal partnered with Ms. Merrick to launch her latest collection, Autumn Winter 21/22 RNCH Collection.

Inspired by her own ranch living and her time spent vacationing at The Alisal, the designer created the exclusive collection that blends the warm tones, earthy textures and relaxed sophistication of the California ranch lifestyle.





At left, Heidi Merrick designed the exclusive collection that blends the warm tones, earthy textures and relaxed sophistication of the California ranch lifestyle. Center, hats are part of the collection designed by Heidi Merrick. At right, kids’ hats are part of the RNCH collection.

“The Alisal beautifully represents the values this year has impressed on me — family dining, horses, nature, good friends, hard work and all the things ranch life can bring,” said Ms. Merrick, who has been profiled in Elle Magazine, Los Angeles Times, WWD, Harper’s Bazaar, C Magazine and Glamour to name a few.

Ms. Merrick, who’s the daughter of well-known surfboard shaper Al Merrick, is married to Johnny Merrick of The LA Home and the mother of daughter Hiver and son Alfie.

A longtime fan and friend of The Alisal, she not only took inspiration from the property for her new collection but also selected the ranch as the location to celebrate her launch with her closest friends and family. Included was a fashion show on the Creekside Lawn featuring The Alisal’s own wranglers and horses, followed by a private, sit-down dinner by Anthony Endy, the property’s director of culinary operations and executive chef.





At left, this is a maroon shirt available at the Shop Alisal site. Center, long sleeve shirts are also being offered at Shop Alisal. At right, this navy blue hoodie is among the merchandise at Shop Alisal.

“It was an overwhelming gift to have my show at The Alisal,” said Ms. Merrick. “The ranch has been a great inspiration to me ever since my first fly fishing experience years ago, and I’ve been fortunate to come back several times with my family. I just love that I got to debut this new collection at the place that inspired it all.”

Ms. Merrick, who produces her designs in her downtown Los Angeles studio, began in 2006 with four pieces that she draped, patterned and sewed herself. It has since developed into a global lifestyle brand sold in more than 27 countries.

Shop Alisal’s goods include this Christmas ornament.

In addition to The Alisal-inspired pieces, Ms. Merrick’s new line also includes a full luxury line, which includes a sweater collection and elegant ready-to-wear items with relaxed silhouettes made of textiles such as silk, moire, denim and wool.

“We are always thrilled when someone leaves the ranch inspired to implement some of the property’s lifestyle into their everyday life,” said Kathleen Cochran, the resort’s general manager. “The passionate spirit, wondrous beauty and timelessness of The Alisal is captured in the textures and colors of Heidi’s latest collection. We’re honored to be a part of this wonderful line and to have hosted the celebration.”

