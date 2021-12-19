Shop with a Sheriff brings joy to 17 families

COURTESY PHOTOS

Employees of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department went shopping with children at Walmart in Lompoc at Dec. 12’s Shop with a Cop event.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department hosted Shop with a Sheriff on Dec. 12, partnering deputies, custody deputies, and dispatchers with children at the Lompoc Walmart, where they loaded carts with toys, clothes, and treats.

“The Sheriff’s Office is proud to once again partner with the DSA, Walmart and Domestic Violence Solutions in this heart-warming program that serves children in need. Thanks to the generosity of all the participating organizations, this will be a bright and merry Christmas for the young people involved. In addition to receiving toys and other gifts, the children also get the opportunity to interact one-on-one with some of the finest role models in our community: the men and women of law enforcement,” said Sheriff Bill Brown.

Seventeen families and 42 children participated in the event, and were referred through Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara. The event was hosted by the Santa Barbara Deputy Sheriff’s Foundation and funded through private donations and the Walmart Community Grant which provided $4500 for the shopping experience.

– Katherine Zehnder