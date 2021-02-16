Shopping among sculptures

La Arcada Plaza combines historic architecture with a playful spirit, as demonstrated by bronze sculptures carefully placed throughout the courtyard.
“La arcada” translates to “the arcade,” an arched walkway. The plaza, located at 1114 State St. in Santa Barbara, welcomes visitors into its shops and businesses surrounding the courtyard.
La Arcada Plaza was designed by Myron Hunt in 1926. He also designed the Rose Bowl football stadium in Pasadena.
The courtyard features myriad sculptures, including bronze dolphins by Santa Barbara artist Bud Bottoms. who also sculpted the dolphins by Stearns Wharf.
La Arcada Plaza has 16 shops and six restaurants. For more information, go to laarcadasantabarbara.com.
— Annelise Hanshaw