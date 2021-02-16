Shopping among sculptures

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A bronze sculpture by J. Seward Johnson Jr. of Benjamin Franklin fans the Declaration of Independence. It sits in La Arcada Plaza, at 1114 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

“Generation Bridge,” another sculpture by J. Seward Johnson Jr., depicts a seated older man befriending a young girl.

La Arcada Plaza combines historic architecture with a playful spirit, as demonstrated by bronze sculptures carefully placed throughout the courtyard.

“La arcada” translates to “the arcade,” an arched walkway. The plaza, located at 1114 State St. in Santa Barbara, welcomes visitors into its shops and businesses surrounding the courtyard.

La Arcada Plaza was designed by Myron Hunt in 1926. He also designed the Rose Bowl football stadium in Pasadena.

The “Mozart Trio” fountain by Bonifatius Stirnberg portrays a cellist, flutist and a French horn player.

“Who’s in Charge” by J. Seward Johnson Jr., shows a father and son in front of a mural of a carousel, painted by Donn Byrne.

The courtyard features myriad sculptures, including bronze dolphins by Santa Barbara artist Bud Bottoms. who also sculpted the dolphins by Stearns Wharf.

La Arcada Plaza has 16 shops and six restaurants. For more information, go to laarcadasantabarbara.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw