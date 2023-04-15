SHORE, Marjorie Goodwin

Marjorie Goodwin Shore passed peacefully from this world on March 27, 2023, after a full and rewarding life. She was equally at home in her active world and in the serenity she sought in Nature. She found the perfect place to spend her later years when she moved to Santa Barbara in 1986.

Marjorie was born on May 17, 1923, in Hiawatha, Utah and was brought to California at age two. She attended Whittier High School, Whittier College, University of California at Los Angeles (B.A., 1951 and M.LS., 1963). She married James Nofziger in 1943, and had one daughter, Margaret Lynn. In 1951, she married Nomie Shore and had two sons, Daniel and Steven. She became a single parent in 1969.

Marjorie was employed at Hughes Aircraft as a technical writer and editor; as a librarian at the UCLA Research Library, University Elementary School at UCLA, Hawthorne School Library in Beverly Hills, and Beverly Hills High School Library. She joined an ecological community in Oregon for two years, worked at Koloa School Library in Kauai, HI; and later was head librarian at Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena until 1986, when she was temporarily disabled, had back surgery, and moved to Santa Barbara.

Marjorie was a member of Westgard Coop at UCLA. She was a work scholar at Esalen Institute at Big Sur, spent three years working at Koloa School in Kauai, and has been active in the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara since 1987. She became a resident at Garden Court on De La Vina in 2010 where she completed a memoir for her family.

Marjorie is survived by three children: Margaret Dotzler of Alabama, Daniel Shore of Illinois, and Steven Shore of Southern California, and three grandchildren: Asa Dotzler of Silicon Valley; Elizabeth Dotzler of Alabama, and Mark DiRenzo of Colorado; as well as three great-grandsons: Payton and David DiRenzo, and Bowie Dunkin. She is also survived by her extended family: Jill Smith of Laguna, CA; members of the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, and her women’s group – Patricia Reilly Stark and Gail Fairburn.

Preferred remembrances: Garden Court on De La Vina in Santa Barbara; VNA Health; and the Unitarian Society of

Santa Barbara.

A memorial celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara Street.