December 3, 1932 – April 18, 2021

Nicky “Bebop” Bonura aka Russ Shore, Bushwick High School, Class of 1950, Brooklyn, New York passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara County, California. He loved spending time at Santa Anita Race Track where some of his ashes may find their way. If this is to be, he’s “Hoping the horses don’t get spooked crossing the finish line.” Fly Me To The Moon…