SHORTLE, George E. Jr “Eb”

8/9/1940 – 4/18/2023

Born to George and Catherine Shortle, Eb grew up in Tipton, IN, graduating from Tipton HS. He went on to Purdue University where he joined Beta Theta Pi fraternity and was in Naval ROTC. He earned a BS in electrical engineering and was inducted into the electrical engineering and engineering honor societies, Eta Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi.

After graduation, Eb served 2 years in the US Navy, obtained an MSEE at the University of Michigan, and moved to Seattle to work for Boeing. He met his future wife, Judy Kelchner in a church fellowship group; they married in 1967. After completing his PhD EE at Univ of Washington, his new job at General Research Corporation brought them to Santa Barbara, where their two children, John and Rebecca were born and raised. Eb worked for GRC for 34 years, ultimately becoming head of the

Radar group.

Building on the love for the outdoors that developed while in Seattle, Eb took his family on many hiking, camping, backpacking and skiing adventures throughout the West. He developed great skill as a photographer on these trips, ultimately becoming the unofficial photographer at family gatherings and reunions. He and Judy eventually moved from tents to hotels and traveled to many parts of the world, including 5 mission trips to Chile for their church. He took his most adventurous trips with his brother, Bob.

Eb had a great ability to remember facts and details of all his trips and of anything connected with his interests, which were many and varied Ð genealogy (he discovered he and Judy are 9th cousins), history, classical music, finance (he managed the Foundation established by his parents), watching (“only the important games”) and playing sports (playing for several years on GRC’s City League basketball team). He served on the Finance and Mission Committees at St. Mark Methodist Church and volunteered for the Channel Islands National Park, greeting visitors and leading hikes. He particularly liked spending time with his immediate and extended family, his many life-long friends, and foreign visitors. He especially liked to play host and tour guide to all who came to visit them in Santa Barbara.

Friends and family describe Eb as a sweet and gentle soul, thoughtful and kind, intelligent and wise, competent and reliable, humble, supportive and loving. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy, and their children John (Martine) and Rebecca (Damon); two granddaughters Nicole and Jocelyn Shortle; his sister Jody (Bill Harter) and brother Bob (Barbara); sister-in-law Jean (Don Heineman) and Sue Obloy. He is also survived by many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held July 14 at 2 pm at The Samarkand, 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity. The family would love to have your favorite memory of Eb to include in a Memory Book.