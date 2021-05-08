Home Life Show and tell
Life

Show and tell

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Tune into the show-and-tell tour of the Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley libraries to learn how much they offer without anyone needing to walk through the front doors. Allison Gray, library director, will lead the tour to show viewers how to find everything they may need. Watch the tour now in English at https://youtu.be/zYi7m0nKDPM or in Spanish at https://youtu.be/U7vN5A8DiTI. The library offers Spanish language materials for adults and children, as well as Spanish language programs. Bilingual staff are available to assist patrons.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More