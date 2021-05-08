0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail COURTESY PHOTOTune into the show-and-tell tour of the Goleta Valley and Santa Ynez Valley libraries to learn how much they offer without anyone needing to walk through the front doors. Allison Gray, library director, will lead the tour to show viewers how to find everything they may need. Watch the tour now in English at https://youtu.be/zYi7m0nKDPM or in Spanish at https://youtu.be/U7vN5A8DiTI. The library offers Spanish language materials for adults and children, as well as Spanish language programs. Bilingual staff are available to assist patrons. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Ojai Valley Art Center to host live play next post Finding Sammy Boy a home Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.