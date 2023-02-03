Show to honor Santa Barbara tattoo artist

New Community Arts Collective, WANTS / NEEDS, located at 208-A E. Main St. in Ventura, will be opening its second show on Feb. 11, as a benefit show in honor of Santa Barbara tattoo artist Allie Greenberg.

Ms. Greenberg was recently diagnosed with a degenerative nerve disease and stenosis in her cervical spine, which has caused a rapid decline in her health and impeded her work with the 805 Ink tattoo team. Ms. Greenberg’s long and arduous journey toward a clear diagnosis and cohesive treatment plan has been full of physical, mental and financial obstacles, forcing her to slow down and focus on her treatment.

Ben Pecorari, business owner of WANTS / NEEDS, collaborated with local tattoo artist, Kelsey Flegal — who currently works for 805 Ink — in order to organize a benefit show at the new gallery, in honor of Ms. Greenberg.

“It is our hope that through this show, we can help ease some of Allie’s burdens, so she can focus on doing what she loves most, creating beautiful art,” said Mr. Pecorari.

The show, titled “Moments of Clarity,” will feature donated art by 21 local artists, including Ms. Greenberg.

WANTS / NEEDS will host a celebration of the show’s opening from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 11 at the gallery. Mr. Pecorari, Ms. Greenber and other participating show artists will be there, and the community is invited to attend.

All of the “Moments of Clarity” pieces will be available in the WANTS / NEEDS gallery and online, from Feb. 11 through March 19.

During the show, the WANTS / NEEDS gallery will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, and by appointment on Mondays through Wednesdays.

Additionally, Jamison Stagaard, of Fortified Tattoo in Lompoc, has donated hand-dyed shop shirts by Alchemy Dyes, which WANTS / NEEDS will sell in store and online during the show.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the artwork and shirts sold during the “Moments of Clarity” show will be donated directly to Ms. Greenberg to help pay for her medical bills and ongoing treatment.

email: cbeeghly@newspress.com