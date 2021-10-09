Showers? Barely

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSClouds loom over the mountains in Santa Barbara, but the predicted showers proved to be a drop in the bucket. There was a grand total of 0.1 inch of rain in Santa Barbara and Goleta, .02 inch in Santa Ynez and .01 inch in Lompoc, the National Weather Service reported Friday. The weather service predicts nothing but blue skies today through Oct. 15. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post The serenity of Stevens Park next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.