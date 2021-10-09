Home Local Showers? Barely
Local

Showers? Barely

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
Clouds loom over the mountains in Santa Barbara, but the predicted showers proved to be a drop in the bucket. There was a grand total of 0.1 inch of rain in Santa Barbara and Goleta, .02 inch in Santa Ynez and .01 inch in Lompoc, the National Weather Service reported Friday. The weather service predicts nothing but blue skies today through Oct. 15.
