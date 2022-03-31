SHUGART, Greta

Nov. 05 1933 – March 12, 2022

Greta was with her family as our Lord called her home on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Greta was the 6th of 9 children born in Stockholm, Sweden to Eric and MŠrta Hallstršm (nŽe Pettersson). As a young woman, Greta loved traveling, fly-fishing, hiking, picking berries & mushrooms and just being in nature.

Always seeking adventure, Greta joined the Merchant Marines after WWII visiting countries throughout Europe and Africa. Greta’s love of adventure and travel brought her to the United States in 1962 to visit her sister MŠrta in the San Francisco area. She fell in love and stayed. Greta moved to Santa Barbara in 1972 where she began waitressing, first at the El Cielito and then at Harry’s Plaza Cafe but her passion remained travel and adventure.

Greta became a licensed travel agent in 1980 which allowed her to pursue her love of travel and exploration visiting China, Russia, Australia and several countries throughout Europe. Greta retired from “Your Travel Center” with wonderful fanfare

in 1998.

Greta continued to enjoy being active well into retirement traveling back to Sweden, spending time outdoors exercising, playing Bocce Ball & Soccer and walking her neighborhood feeding the many dogs she befriended. She was a great lover, supporter of as well as an advocate for the animals of our planet. Greta also enjoyed playing board games with her family.

Greta was passionate about her Swedish heritage and culture. She was a founding member of Santa Barbara’s SWEA (Swedish Women’s Educational Association) chapter serving on the chapter’s board. Though not active in recent years, Greta was made an honorary member of SWEA in 2021.

In 1978, Greta met Peter Shugart, the love of her life. They were married in 1979 and remained passionately in love until his sudden passing in 1982.

Greta is also preceded in death by her brothers Bengt, Karl-Eric, Gšsta; sisters Karin, MŠrta and Kristina, sister in-law Jo-Ann as well as her loving canine companion Lina. She is survived by her son James & Tamra van Order (nŽe Baldes) and Michael van Order & Katherine (nŽe Ochoa), nieces Ann Pina, Lena Boscacci & Jerilyn McGuire in the US as well as many nieces and nephews in Sweden, Denmark and Australia.

In honor of her beloved’s passing, Greta was interred in a private ceremony on March 24 at Santa Barbara Cemetery. A Celebration of her life will be held on April 2 at Shoreline Park. Those who knew Greta are welcome to join the family to honor and share their stories about her.

In Lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to local charities supporting animals’ rights.