SHULTS, Gayle A. Penc

With deep regret, we must let the world know that we have lost our beautiful Gayle. She passed away May 10th in Meridian, Idaho, with her husband and son at her side. We must now find a way to move forward and honor her loving soul.

Gayle was born December 15th, 1951 in Shipping Port, PA, and moved to California when she was young. At Dos Pueblos High School, she began dating her future husband, Kirk Shults. They quickly fell deeply in love. When Kirk left for Pharmacy School in Utah, Gayle quickly followed, as she could not be apart from her best friend and soulmate. In 1975, they were married at Trinity Baptist Church in Santa Barbara. For the next four and 1/2 decades, they were inseparable. With their three children, they loved trips to the old “Care-Away” family cabin in Wilsonia, CA, along with December trips to Mammoth to spend Christmas with the whole extended family. Gayle is survived by her daughter, Taryn, her sons Kyle and Wyatt, her husband, Kirk, grandkids Devon, Kaiden, Cameron, and Samantha, along with her sisters Diane, Laurie, and brother Richard Pence. Her children were her life, and Kirk was her heart, her first and forever love.

A wake to honor her life will be held at the Shults family home in Montecito on August 13th, 2022.