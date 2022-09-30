Shwayze to perform at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Shwayze has recorded chart-topping singles such as “Corona & Lime.”

SANTA BARBARA —Rapper, musician and actor Aaron Smith, aka Shwayze, will perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Doors will open at 8.

The Malibu native released his debut album “Buzzin’” in 2008 with singer-producer Cisco Adler. The duo toured together, and Shwayze has gone on to work with various producers and to release independent albums such as “Shwayze Summer.”

Shwayze has recorded chart-topping singles such as “Corona & Lime.” He also has a reality show on MTV and has acted in various movies and TV shows.

The concert is for audience members 21 and older.

Tickets cost $23 in advance and $30 at the door. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

To make dinner reservations, call SOhO at 805-962-7776, ext. 6.

For more about the musician, see www.shwayze.com.

— Dave Mason