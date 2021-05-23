SIBEN, Giannino

1931 – 2021

Giannino Siben was born in Santa Barbara on March 14, 1931 and returned to Eternal Life with his Lord on May 1, 2021.

After attending local schools, he attended Woodbury College majoring in Business Administration and after his commencement, he served his country in the military stationed in Italy during the Korean War. On his return to Santa Barbara he was employed at Seaside Oil. In 1960 he married the love of his life, Carolina DeMatteo at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

His employment after his marriage included ten years at City of Santa Barbara in the Accounting Department followed by his employment at Westmont College until his retirement.

Besides being devoted to his family, Giannino was devoted to San Roque Catholic Church serving on the Area Pastoral Council, Eucharist Minister, Usher, greeting parishioners with a big smile. He was a past President of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

In addition to his devoted wife Carolina, he is survived by his children Ben, Bruce and Janine; grandchildren Robert, Catriona, Brendan and Patrick; devoted sister Elvia Siben Claycomb (Curtis Claycomb); many nieces, nephews, cousins here and in Australia and Italy.

Giannino was preceded in death by his parents, Beniamino and Bianca Siben.

Private services were held at Calvary Cemetery. A public Memorial mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o San Roque Church, 325 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. or San Roque Church or Serenity House.