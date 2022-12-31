SIDER, Anna Marilyn

On December 13, 2022, Anna Marilyn Sider stepped into the glorious presence of our Lord. Following an extended illness, she died peacefully in her sleep early in the morning, having been surrounded the evening before by her family.

She is survived by her husband, John, sister, Ruth, children, Philip(Sonya) and Rebecca, granddaughters, Holly(Trey), Alia and Carly, and great-granddaughter, Zoey. She is preceded in death by her sister, Lois.

Anna had a great love for living things, and people most of all. She cared for others with a tender and radiant love. Her joy of life was overflowing, and she shared that joy with all who knew her.

A celebration of Anna’s life will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 7, at Montecito Covenant Church in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna’s name to Santa Barbara Humane Society at sbhumane.org/give.