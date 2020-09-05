Sidewalk project to break ground Tuesday

GOLETA — A project to construct a new sidewalk to fill the gap along the north side of South Fairview Avenue will break ground Tuesday.

The new sidewalk, which will lead to the signalized intersection at the northbound Highway 101 offramp, is aimed at improving pedestrian and bicycle safety in the area. The project will also include reconstructing the existing sidewalk to conform to the current bicycle and pedestrian ramp connecting Fairview Avenue and Calle Real, according to city officials.

The city of Goleta secured Measure A grant funding for the project, which was awarded to Lash Construction. MNS Engineers will provide construction oversight.

The project is expected to take one month to complete.

A lane closure for southbound traffic will be in place along South Fairview Avenue, while pedestrians will also be re-routed during construction.

“When the Sidewalk Infill Project is complete, the connectivity of sidewalk access will improve safety for the over 100 pedestrians and bicyclists per day traveling along Fairview Avenue,” Charlie Ebeling, Goleta Public Works Director, said in a statement. “We are pleased the community will be able to enjoy the improvements for years to come.”

— Mitchell White