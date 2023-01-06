Sidewalk Story delayed by rain

LOMPOC — The first-ever Sidewalk Story at the Lompoc Community Garden has been postponed a second time because of rain.

The event, which is being presented by the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile, has been rescheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at the garden, 903 W. College Ave., Lompoc.

A path through the garden will take children and adults on a self-guided reading adventure through native plants, vegetables, fruit trees and flowers. Along the pathway, each page of a children’s storybook will be installed at a kid-friendly height.

The featured book is “Nosotros Means Us: A Bilingual Story/Un cuento bilingüe” by Paloma Valdivia.

Gardeners from the Lompoc Community Garden will be speaking about their gardens and answering questions. They will also offer refreshments made from fresh ingredients grown in the garden.

And the event will feature the new Route One Mobile Farmers Market, which offers fresh and locally sourced fruit and vegetables. For more about the market, go to www.sbcfoodaction.org.

And for more about the garden, see facebook.com/lompoccommunitygarden.

— Dave Mason