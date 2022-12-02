Sidewalk Story installation to grace garden

COURTESY

A map shows the path for the new Sidewalk Story installation, which children and adults can explore Dec. 10 at the Lompoc Community Garden.

LOMPOC — The Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile will present the first Sidewalk Story installation at the Lompoc Community Garden.

You can explore the installation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the garden, 903 W. College Ave., Lompoc.

The installation is a path through the garden, as well as a self-guided reading adventure through native plants, vegetables, fruit trees and flowers. Along the path, each page of a children’s storybook will be installed at a kid-friendly height.

The book is “Nosotros Means Us: A Bilingual Story/Un ceunto blingue” by Paloma Valdivia.

At the Dec. 10 event, gardeners from the Lompoc Community Garden will give a talk, answer questions and offer refreshments made from fresh ingredients grown at the garden.

The event will also feature the new Route One Mobile Farmers Market, which will offer locally sourced, fresh fruit and vegetables. For more about the market, see www.sbcfoodaction.org.

For more information, see facebook.com/LompocCommunityGarden.

— Dave Mason