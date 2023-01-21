Sierra Bancorp declares quarterly cash dividend

Sierra Bancorp, parent of Bank of the Sierra, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.The bank has branches in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The dividend was approved subsequent to the board’s review of the company’s financial performance and capital for the quarter which ended Dec. 31 and will be paid on Feb. 13 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 31. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp, the company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, consisting of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends thereafter. The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the company’s 96th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 46th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. The bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through agricultural credit centers in Templeton, Calif., an SBA center, and a loan production office in Roseville, Calif. In 2022, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

