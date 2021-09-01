‘Sight and Insight” exhibit focuses on Westmont faculty artists



Meagan Stirling’s “Yellow Shirt,” left, and Chris Rupp’s “Tree of Knowledge” are among the art in a new faculty exhibit at Westmont College.

“Sight and Insight: Westmont College Studio Art Faculty Exhibition” will be on view from Thursday through Oct. 30 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum, 955 La Paz Road in Montecito.

The public is invited to a free, opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The exhibition features paintings to watercolors, sculptures to prints, ceramics to photography. Westmont’s studio art faculty work in genres ranging from conceptual art to photorealism to graphic design.

The artists include Scott Anderson, Nathan Huff, Chris Rupp and Meagan Stirling as well as adjunct faculty James Daly, Brad Elliott, Ryan Ethington, Jenna Grotelueschen, Pecos Pryor and Katie King Rumford.

“Our art faculty are all accomplished working artists in their own right, and this show displays the wide range of ability and media that makes our department so creatively diverse,” said Judy L. Larson, Askew professor of art history and museum director, in a press release.

A freelance illustrator, Mr. Anderson shares works from his Play series, including action figures, LEGOs and wind-up tin toys, to blur the line between childish things and the passage into adulthood.

Mr. Huff, whose installations and exhibitions have been shown throughout the West Coast and internationally, uses wood and paper to open vistas and explore ways to reach across divides.

A specialist in sculpture and ceramics, Mr. Rupp uses this exhibition to examine the increase in surveillance activity in our day-to-day lives.

Ms. Stirling, whose artwork has been featured in solo and group exhibitions throughout the United States, allows control and chaos in her prints of children’s clothing to explore connections and relationships.

Mr. Daly, whose work follows traditional genres of landscape and still life, portrays the sensations of becoming a part of the landscape while riding a bicycle in the Santa Barbara foothills.

A Westmont staff photographer for more than 35 years and owner of a photography freelance business, Mr. Elliott explores the unpredictability of life using decades-old black and white negatives to make unique “wet prints.”

Mr. Ethington, an art educator, has turned the meditative practice of drawing concentric circles into artwork that reflects the texture of tree rings, reminding us of the trauma and growth we have overcome.

A painter with interdisciplinary proclivities, Ms. Grotelueschen blurs numerous boundaries in her painting that resembles bed sheets folded, cut, stitched and stretched.

Mr. Pryor, whose “Attention to Loss” will be in a solo show at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara in January, uses the dark spaces of traffic cones to draw the viewer into the murky places, which demand that something be given back.

Ms. Rumford, a creative director, design director and designer, shares the inspiration and process behind her successful “Grow with Google” illustration campaign.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Admission is free. Guests will be required to wear face masks while inside the museum. If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, do not visit the museum.

