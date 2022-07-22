SIGISMONDI, Antoinette

Antoinette Sigismondi was born to the late Ernest Mazzei and Antonette Borrello in Binghamton, New York.

At 12 years she moved to Santa Barbara. She graduated from Santa Barbara High, had a 30-year career at GTE and

raised a family.

She loved her home close to the beach and the ocean air, she enjoyed walking by the beach, reading and baking. Her Italian-American heritage was central.

Toni will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 60 years, Guido, her three sons Paul Anthony, Victor, and Dante and her granddaughter Francesca Sigismondi; as well as her two sisters Gloria Ruda and Carmie Uribe and her many nieces

and nephews.

Mass will be held Monday, July 25th, 10am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.