Sign of affection

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESSThere’s been a lot less hugging during COVID-19, leaving this possible alternative for an embrace. This palm tree stands in front of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara on Channel Drive in Montecito. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post PSHH upgrades Learning Center next post Japanese saru was designed to work in the home Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.