Sign of affection

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
There’s been a lot less hugging during COVID-19, leaving this possible alternative for an embrace. This palm tree stands in front of the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara on Channel Drive in Montecito.
