SIGNORELLI, Christopher M.

Christopher M. Signorelli passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Cristina, father of Emily, son of Frank and Emily, and brother of Charles and Chad. He was born on June 30, 1967, in Lompoc, California where he resided the majority of his life. He married his life partner, Cristina Lopez Hernandez, in August of 1998, and they were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Emily Diane, in 2002.

An outgoing and gregarious person, Chris never met a person he didn’t like. A distinguished member of Lompoc High School’s Class of 1985, Chris excelled academically and socially. He was an active member of many service clubs, a CSF Life Member, a varsity tennis letterman, and a Pacesetter. Easily recognized on campus for his infectious smile and charming personality, Chris cultivated many friendships that he enjoyed throughout his life. He loved the Lompoc Valley and its community. He was a dedicated employee of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center for 27 years, and he helped many people in the different positions that he held. Chris formed many lasting friendships during his tenure at the hospital.

Chris cherished spending time with his father enjoying social gatherings especially the McDonald’s Sunday after church group. His daughter, Emily, was his sunshine, and they spent many happy Children’s Workshops at Home Depot creating crafts and having fun! He looked forward to being Emily’s date at the annual Father/Daughter Dance for many years. His wife Cristina, was his heart. Through life’s many challenges they formed a commitment and love that endured and sustained him.

As an avid Dodgers fan, Chris enjoyed traveling to Los Angeles to attend games, and he was sure to have the TV on when he could not make the game in person. Proud of his Italian family and roots, he was a lifelong member of the Italian Catholic Federation and was regularly known to quote one of his favorite films, Rocky. Chris looked forward to family gatherings and spending time with his immediate and extended family, and he took a special interest in watching his nieces and nephews grow up.

Chris is survived by his wife, Cristina; his daughter, Emily; his father, Frank; brother, Charles (sister-in-law, Cheryl; nephews, Anthony, Ryan, and Kodi; and niece, Natalia); brother, Chad (sister-in-law, Sara; nephew, Cade; and nieces, Francesca and Giovanna); Aunt Linda; Aunt Virginia; and numerous cousins.

Welcomed into the Lopez family, Chris is also survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Juan and Ana; sister-in-law, Alicia (Wayne); brother-in-law, Guillermo (Rafaela); brother-in-law, Alejandro (Leticia); brother-in-law, Juan (Alejandra); sister-in-law, Ana Maria (Jose); sister-in-law, Cecilia; seventeen nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Emily; grandparents, Carlo (born in Indovero, Italy) and Hilda (born in Lompoc) Signorelli; and grandparents; Guy and Eva Masciotra of Burbank.

A visitation and prayer service will be held Friday, November 18 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Starbuck-Lind Mortuary, and a reception will follow. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 19 at 8:00 a.m. at La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church in Lompoc. Services and interment will follow at Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery with a reception following at the Parish Hall located at the corner of I Street and Olive Avenue in Lompoc.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or a charity of choice.