SIGNORELLI, Joe, Sr.

Joe Signorelli, Sr., 96, Lompoc – We lost one of Lompoc’s last pioneers this week. Joe Signorelli, Sr. passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at his home on Thursday, May 6th surrounded by his family.

Born on October 26, 1924, in Lompoc, to his parents, Adam Peter and Giovanna, who immigrated from Northern Italy in the early 1900s, and settled their family in Honda Canyon (now part of Vandenberg Air Force Base). Joe spent his childhood growing up and farming alongside his brothers, Peter, Jr., and Frank. He often liked to recall stories of his childhood growing up in Honda Canyon and about the Lompoc he knew in his youth. Whether it was sharing the watermelon haul from his garden with his family and reminiscing about how they used to store them in the hay in the barn to prolong their shelf life when he was young, or standing at the kitchen sink and making a joke about how running water is a new invention because “they didn’t have this when I was a kid!”

Joe was the definition of salt of the earth. He was always kind and happy to share his knowledge and observations of the land and his cows with anyone he met. He loved nature and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Joe left school after having only completed the eighth grade to work on the family ranch raising beans, cattle, and other crops. He was an incredibly hard and dedicated worker. He worked in acres, not hours. Through his diligence and hard work, he was able to acquire multiple ranches with only an eighth-grade education behind him. He achieved the American Dream.

Together with his wife, Sylvia, they raised three hard-working boys, Joseph, Jr. (Chris), Adam (Stacey), and Tom. He had four grandchildren, Josh (Melanie), Steven (Alyssa), Jeremey (Cynthia), and JJ (Danielle). He had six great-grandchildren, Joseph, Julia, Emmeline, Joseph III, Jule, Cooper, and Tanner (expected later this summer). He was preceded in death by his son, Adam, and his wife, Sylvia. Joe was the patriarch of the Signorelli family, and he loved to watch his grandkids and great-grandkids grow up and teach everything he knew about farming and ranching. Joe was a jovial man, who was always up for ice cream, candies, Toscani cigars, and Gallo red wine. He was the oldest living member of the local Sons of Italy chapter. In his later years, he enjoyed trips to Jalama Beach to meet up with lifelong friends for burgers, tell-all tales about the good ol’ days, and marvel at all the new technologies and modernizations he saw along the way.

The immediate family will hold a private ceremony at a later date per Joe, Sr.’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.