Silence is deafening on COVID’s origin

Brent E Zepke

The author lives in Santa Barbara.

Was there duplicity in the World Health Organization’s mission to “guide and coordinate international health policy” and their actions with COVID-19?

In February 2020, while President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions to combat COVID-19 were called “racist” by Democratic leaders, such as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who also were urging people to mix (Notice the lack of criticism even after this was proven to spread the virus), was the WHO’s silence politically driven?

On March 12, after the WHO declared it a “pandemic,” the organization’s silence was again deafening through the rest of March and April until in May when the WHO said “within weeks of the origin of the virus” we are authorizing an investigative team. Again, silence until WHO’s February 2021 report listed the objective of the investigative team as: “to identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including possible role of intermediate hosts, including efforts such as scientific and collaborative field missions.”

Duplicity in objective? By creating the hypothesis of the source being “zoonotic,” they eliminated even investigating any other potential sources. “Zoonotic” means “germs that spread between animals and people” (CDC), such as ticks spreading Lyme disease to people. Their hypothesis was fatally flawed because bats do not transfer anything to people or animals. They did add “possible role of intermediate hosts,” but since people and animals were excluded this only left “imaginary” animals.

Duplicity in leadership? The leadership of the WHO investigative team being evenly split between the 17 Chinese and 17 international people guaranteed the Chinese had approval over any results. The World Animal Health Organization assisted (They do not have an imaginary animal division).

Dr. Peter Daszak, a Brit born in the Ukraine, was listed as a U.S. representative perhaps because he used CIA/USAID money to fund the Wuhan lab’s objective of Gain of Function. The eustatically named GOF objective was to artificially make the virus from bats more deadly and contagious so the virus would naturally mutate and they could find a vaccine before it would spread. Really?

Imagine a U.S. leader authorizing the spending of taxpayers’ dollars to pull bats out of caves where for thousands of years they did not disturb humans or create any zoonotic hosts. To make the bat virus “more deadly?” To pretend that this lab could find a vaccine?

That leader was President Barack Obama, who was aware of the GOF although he considered it too dangerous for being in the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci provided the funding and supported it being administered at the Wuhan lab by Bat Lady (real nickname). Have you heard anything about the creation of a vaccine in Wuhan? Who is Bat Lady? Understanding Bat Lady is assisted by a comparison to fictional Batman.

Batman had no superpowers but relied on intellect. He started as a ruthless vigilante who killed or maimed criminals, but over time developed a strong sense of justice.

Bat Lady had no super powers but relied on intellect. She started by ruthlessly discovering the SARS coronavirus in horseshoe bats, but developed a strong sense of justice by issuing a warning about the virus in 2019. Bat Lady, the nickname for the real person Shi Zhengli, was gagged by the Chinese.

Duplicity in activities? Where did the WHO group look for the possible role of an intermediate host? In 2020: nowhere. Finally, in January 2021, the Chinese permitted 10 of them to visit Wuhan. To visit the wet market? “Sort of,” as this auspicious group spent just one hour in the now closed market. To visit the lab? “Sort of,” as this group received a presentation at the lab. To test samples? No, as the samples had been destroyed, which Dr. Daszak said was “absolutely reasonable” for the Chinese to destroy all the samples before the investigators arrived.

To inspect records? No, as the records had been destroyed, about which Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO employee, said “we did not do an audit of the facility.”

Duplicity in hypothesis? The WHO stated in its February 2021 report that it could NOT find support for their hypothesis that a “zoonotic source” for the “possible role of intermediate hosts.”

Time to change hypotheses? Not WHO. As WHO advisor Dr. Jamie Metzl said, “The SARS-COV 2 virus (WHO’s classification of COVID-19) hypothesis remains open.”

WHO President Tedros Ghebreyesus demonstrates his social work background with “All hypotheses are still on the table.” Apparently Embarek disagrees with “all” the hypotheses as he tries to eliminate the only alternative that includes real people with “The laboratory incident hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population. Therefore, this is not the hypothesis that we will suggest for future studies.”

What is left to study after the samples and records were destroyed?

Duplicity in silence? While the WHO illustrated that “silence like a cancer grows” (“The Sound of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel) by studying imaginary animals, what were the U.S. presidents doing?

President Donald Trump created Warp Speed, funded the 800 million vaccine doses the states are now administering, stopped funding of the WHO and reduced the role of Dr. Fauci.

President Biden misled the public during his campaign until afterward, admitting that his only ideas were to act as scorekeeper for the states’ administration of the Trump vaccines while trying to prioritize vaccinating prisoners and illegals.

Mr. Biden authorized paying $500 million to rejoin WHO (China pays $39 million), increased the role of Dr. Fauci and reversed Mr. Trump by permitting tens of thousands of COVID carriers access to the U.S. through our southern borders.

After Mr. Biden assigned the border to Vice President Kamala Harris, reporters followed.

“And no one dared, disturb the sound of silence.”

Perhaps concerned that questions might lead to “And in the naked light, I saw ten thousand people, maybe more” while her only presence on the border was her book ironically entitled “There are Heroes Everywhere” without an asterisk of “Except at the border.”

Duplicity in WHO’s mission of “guide and coordinate international health policy” with their failures to prevent the suffering by opposing the Wuhan lab and then promptly identifying the causes of COVID-19? Duplicity in Pelosi, DeBlasio, Daszak, Bat Lady, Obama, Fauci, Embarek, Ghebreyesus, Metzl and Biden, between their personal agendas and preventing the sufferings, deaths and financial hardships of millions? Who besides Mr. Trump took definitive actions to help the American people and the people of the world?