ED LISTER IMAGE

SANTA BARBARA — Ed Lister’s silk screen prints will be on display Saturday through May 6 at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, 229 E. Victoria St.

An opening reception will take place 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and weekdays by appointment; call 805-965-6307.

For more information, go to afsb.org and edlisterfineart.com.

— Dave Mason