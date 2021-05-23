SILVA, Carmen

Carmen Silva peacefully passed away in Santa Barbara at Serenity House on April 21, 2021. Her soul, grace, passion, unwavering support and love will endure.

She was born Carmelita in San Gabriel, California as the second of six children on March 22, 1928 to Albert and Soledad (Melendez) Escalera. Her parents moved before her first birthday and Carmelita grew up in Montecito and the east side of Santa Barbara; attending Montecito and Franklin Elementary Schools and Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High Schools. Siblings remember her “tomboy” childhood in Montecito as being close to idyllic, with fond memories of unfettered play in a caring community, long adventurous walks to East Beach, horseback rides at San Ysidro Ranch, outings in the nearby mountains and hills, and many family gatherings.

She met Bob Silva, her soul mate and future husband, on her birthday in 1946 on the corner of State and Anapamu, and later married on August 23, 1947. Theirs was a love story anchored in commitment to family and friends, and they embraced a rich full life for 67 years before Bob’s passing in 2014. During their retirement years they particularly enjoyed traveling, especially on many lovely cruises, and enjoyed relating and sharing their adventures in Western Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

Carmen maintained a strong, dedicated work ethic for 35 years with Sentry Insurance and Santa Barbara Research, quickly advancing into various supervisory positions by being efficient, organized and exceptionally attentive, sensitive and considerate to the needs of others. “Priority of Person” was always foremost and, as a supervisor mentoring groups of young women, she was beloved for creating a happy and fun work environment, having a manner that was gentle, kind, constructive and positive when criticism or correction was warranted, and for being very tenacious and loyal in their defense if problematic issues arose with management, especially during the “Mad Men” era of business, when being a protector or advocate in support of younger co-workers was critical to surviving difficult times at work. Carmen never forgot a name, was always thoughtful, and in later years the legacy of her character, loyalty and larger than life persona was never more evident than when she would organize fun reunion lunches for “her girls” to celebrate, laugh, reminisce and remind them of the many things in their lives that were meaningful, formative and good.

Carmen was once asked early on in school what she intended to volunteer for. She replied, “Everything!” An excellent administrator, it was her social dynamism and enthusiasm that made her unique and invaluable to the organizations she served. These included Nurse’s Aide in high school, Women’s Auxiliary of the Jaycees, long time member (67 years) of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, member of American Business Woman, Docent at the Santa Barbara Courthouse and member of the Santa Barbara Docent Council, and member of local Elks Lodge #613. She is dearly remembered and cherished by her volunteer friends as an extroverted trusted “doer” who was dependable, hard-working, encouraging and supportive. When Carmen was helping others, there were no limits on her energy and joyfulness.

All who entered Carmen’s life, who enriched her experiences and touched her spirit, whether family, friend, or neighbor, were loved equally without barriers or divisions. In her life’s many phases: childhood, attending school, raising a family, at work, at play, in clubs and organizations, at outdoor events and in serious somber times; the constant attention, effort, energy, sympathy and emotion that Carmen always extended was her expression of both love and devotion.

Carmen was preceded in death by her younger brother Rudy Escalera. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Craig and Christine Silva of Anchorage, Alaska, daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Blair Tarves of British Columbia, sisters Vera Thompson of Martinez, California, Gloria Jones of Sacramento, California, brothers Albert and John Escalera of Santa Barbara and a large extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews and many dear long time friends.

What is remembered, lives. A future announcement will precede a memorial in Carmen’s honor.