SILVERA, Alfred L., DR.

August 12, 1928-October 14, 2022

Son of Alfred J. and Gertrude Silvera, husband of Peggy Petit Silvera, father to Beverly von Schonfeldt, stepfather to Bruce Wenzlau and Lynn Heinonen. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Susan and son-in-law, Richard; his grandchildren, Kristina, Katherina, Karl,Laura, John, Traci, Riesa, Russell,Jason; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Wilder, Owen, Liam, Alexis, Brandon, Kelsey, Tyler, Conner, Gennavive, Morgan, Peyton, Allie, Miya and Marshall. He also has two great-great-grandchildren, Tatum and Brayden, as well as many friends.

Al was born and raised in Fresno, California. Al attended Southern California Bible College (now Vanguard University) and USC and Knox Theological Seminary where at the age of 87 he received his second Doctoral Degree. Al has been a longstanding member of El Montecito Presbyterian Church and served on staff for 23 years. He was an Administrator at Santa Barbara City College and a Real Estate Broker in the area as well.

A service of celebration in his memory will take place at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Vally Road, Santa Barbara, on Friday, October 28 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the El Montecito Presbyterian Memorial Fund, 1455 East Valley Road, Santa Barbara, 93108.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce- Haider.