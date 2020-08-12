SIMON, Tonia Adams

Tonia Adams Simon passed away peacefully at her home in Montecito, California on July 31, 2020. Born on May 26, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Hall and Lenore Adams, Tonia grew up in Winnetka, Illinois with her two brothers Hall, Jr. “Cap” and Alex.

Tonia married John Mayo in 1956 and moved to Lake Forest, Illinois where they raised their three children. She relocated to Palm Beach, Florida with her second husband, Thorne Barnes “Barney” Donnelley. An athletic and competitive tennis player, Tonia won many local club tournaments in Florida. She was also a proficient shot, joining Barney on many duck hunts and other shoots. Tonia moved to southern California in the mid-1980s. She later married William E. Simon, relocating with him to his ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley. They had a wonderful life traveling extensively and entertaining countless friends together throughout the world.

Tonia generously gave her time to AmeriCares, taking mission trips where she brought her irreverent magic tricks worldwide. Energetic and ready to help anyone in need, she supported Special Olympics and autism-based organizations. Tonia never met a stranger and was renown as a fun-loving and gracious hostess who threw amazing parties, always with a martini in hand and armed with a witty comment.

Tonia is survived by her brother Alex Adams, daughter Alexandra Donnelley Lamm, sons Mark Mayo (Marinelle) and Sean Mayo (Peggy), and five grandchildren, Kate Lamm, Sean Lamm, Ellis Mayo, Lauren Mayo and Alyssa Mayo. Through her marriage to the late William E. Simon, she also leaves behind seven step-children, William E. Simon, Jr., Mary Simon Streep, J. Peter Simon, Leigh Simon Porges, Aimee Simon Bloom, Julie Simon Munro, Katie Simon and numerous step-grandchildren.

The family wishes to acknowledge the exceptional care she received from her caregivers over the last three years of her life. A memorial celebrating Tonia’s life will be held at a later date. Until then, raise a glass to Toni—a “great energy and sense of humor that made her a one-person party, wherever you were lucky enough to find her”—Hall Adams III.