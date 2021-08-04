Simone Biles wins bronze after mental health break, aunt’s death

U.S. continues to lead in total medal count

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles stuck the landing in Tuesday’s balance beam finals, earning her a 14.0 score and a bronze medal (her seventh career medal) following a break to focus on her mental health.

But two days before her performance on the beam, her aunt died unexpectedly.

“You have to be a little bit more mindful of what you say online, because you have no idea of what these athletes are going through as well as (in) their sports,” Ms. Biles told reporters, according to a CNN report.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock wrestled away the gold in the 68-kilogram freestyle final — the first black woman to win an Olympic gold medal for the United States in wrestling.

A third outstanding black female Olympian, Athing Mu won gold in the women’s 800m race.

She is the second U.S. Olympian to win the title and the first since 1968. She won with a time of 1:55:21.

Tuesday’s competition ended with the United States ahead in the total medal count with 73 medals. China had 69, and Russia won 51.

China, though, claimed the most gold with 32 gold medals compared to the U.S.’s 24.

— Annelise Hanshaw