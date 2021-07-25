SIMONIS, Marija

SANTA BARBARA – Marija Sofija Simonis died March 29, 2021 at home at Vista del Monte in Santa Barbara. Marija was born in Alytus, Lithuania to Kazys Bardzilauskas and Juze Bardzilauskiene March 26, 1919, one year after Lithuania re-established independence following 123 years of Russian tsarist occupation. In her youth she enjoyed sports, choral singing, folk dancing, foraging for wild mushrooms with her peers, and she loved her job as a kindergarten aide.

Marija married Jonas Simonis in February 1940, just months before Soviet forces invaded Lithuania. The Nazis pushed the Soviets out in 1941, but the Soviets returned again in 1944 to occupy Lithuania until 1992. During the persistent terror of foreign invasions, Marija and Jonas feared for their lives, as Jonas, a director of a vocational school, knew he was on a Soviet list to be deported to Siberia. The couple fled to eastern Germany in 1944, only to be forced to work for the Germans. As Jonas’ health deteriorated, they falsified documents and escaped to Hopfgarten where working conditions were better. A few months later when that area of Germany was designated a Soviet zone, they crossed a mountain on foot to reach American-occupied Wiesbaden, where they found refuge in a United Nations displaced persons camp. As part of a large Baltic community at the camp, they helped establish a vocational school to teach refugees skills for future jobs.

Their daughter Daiva was born in the camp in 1946. Two years later, the three of them boarded a ship of displaced persons headed to America, and came to Santa Barbara, where Jonas’ older sister (Alexandria Cota) had been living since the 1920s.

The couple’s first jobs in America were as handyman and cook/caregiver at Hillside House, a home for the disabled, then located on Ontare Road. When Jonas’ English improved, he found work in his field (mechanical engineering/machining) and the couple bought their first house on Punta Gorda Street, where they lived when daughter Vita was born in 1951. In 1958 they moved to Foothill Road where they lived 56 years.

In 1956, Marija began working as a housekeeper at the Ming Tree Motel near East Beach. She also contributed to the family’s income by taking in mending and ironing, as well as designing and sewing costumes for Madame Kedrina’s ballet studio.

Following her tailor father’s example, she made clothes for herself and others well into her 80s, and she also crafted beautiful carved leather accessories. She was admired for her fashion sense, and for her uncanny knowledge of what styles would flatter others. In 1960, she joined the La Cumbre Junior High School cafeteria staff, and eventually became “Snack Shack” manager. In retirement, Marija rolled bandages for Direct Relief International, and was an active member of the San Roque Catholic Church Altar Society.

The family participated in Los Angeles Lithuanian Community activities including Lithuanian scouting, for which Marija planned and cooked. (She also led Vita’s GSA troop.) In their early years in America, Jonas and Marija avoided communication with relatives in Lithuania, fearing Soviet retribution against family there. Once this concern faded, Marija became active in sending goods to her family as well as supporting shipments to other needy Lithuanians. She was thrilled when Lithuania re-established its independence in 1992, and visited many times.

Marija was a people person with an infectious smile and a sparkle in her eyes. She loved games, (May I?, Mahjong, and Triominoes were favorites) and she loved to entertain, from tea parties with children to elaborate Lithuanian Christmas Eve dinners and sprawling backyard summer solstice celebrations. There was always room for one more at her table. She will be missed for her warmth, caring, and incredible generosity.

Marija was preceded in death by parents, siblings, husband, and son-in-law Jim Miller. She is survived by daughters Daiva Miller and Vita Loyal (Steve); grandchildren Giedra Campbell (Carmen Salsbury), Jonas Miller (Christie), Audra Loyal (Sonya Germann), and Nathan Loyal (Stacy); great-grandchildren Ella and Lydia Campbell, Jaden and Jackson Miller, Jensen and Jane Loyal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30 at Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 2 at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara. Memorial donations may be made to Lithuanian Catholic Religious Aid, 64-25 Perry Ave, Maspeth, New York 11378.