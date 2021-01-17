SIMONSEN, Donald Lynn

June 8, 1947 – December 28, 2020

After a brief battle with bile duct cancer, our beloved Lynn entered his heavenly home on December 28th. Donald Lynn Simonsen was born on June 8, 1947 to Donald Abbott Simonsen and Frances M. Simonsen in Glendale, CA. He grew up in La Canada, graduating from La Canada high school in 1965. He attended Biola University, graduating in 1969. While there, he fell in love with Carol Jean Brunner. They married in 1969. They moved to Santa Barbara, where they raised their four children: Andrew, Corie, Stacey, and Robert. They were active members of St. Athanasius Orthodox Church and Lynn formed many dear and lasting friendships there. Sadly, Carol’s life on earth ended in 1991.

Lynn was a real estate developer and home builder, and he worked with his father for many years. He moved to Santa Maria in 1993 to manage their Guadalupe project. In 1994 he met Joan Gross at a YMCA aerobics class. They were married in 1996 and Lynn became stepdad to Erica and Christoph Gross. Lynn and Joan became active in Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Orcutt.

Lynn had a great sense of humor and always made me laugh. He was an avid reader and very knowledgeable, but he was quiet and humble. He would rather hear your opinions than share his. He loved playing golf and looked forward to days with his golf buddies. After he retired he became quite a good cook. But more than anything, Lynn loved spending time with his family. The best days were holidays and birthdays spent with his family. As one friend said to me, “If there were more Lynns in the world, the world would be a better place.” He was the love of my life, and I will cherish my memories of him forever.

Lynn was preceded in death by his father Donald. He is survived by his mother Frances, his wife Joan, his brother Daniel (Jody), along with his children Andrew Simonsen (Alyssa), Corie Sieck (Brian), Stacey Newman, Robert Simonsen (Leah), Erica Kerrin (Steve), and Christoph Gross. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A memory garden in Lynn’s honor will be established at Gloria Dei. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

4380 Orcutt Rd.

Orcutt, CA 93455

Please write “memory garden” on the memo line

Due to covid, there will be a small family celebration of life for Lynn at Gloria Dei on January 23. It will be available for viewing shortly thereafter on the church’s website at gloria-dei-elcasm.org