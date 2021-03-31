SIMS, Hannah Elizabeth

September 18, 1966 – March 20, 2021

Hannah Elizabeth Sims, age 54, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Nayarit, Mexico, due to a sudden-onset, catastrophic illness.

Born Sept. 18, 1966, in San Jose, Calif., to Charles Arthur Sims and Shirley Sims (nee Small), Hannah started life as the youngest of five children. A longtime resident of, and family law attorney in, Berkeley, Calif., Hannah was known as a tenacious and passionate advocate for women (especially those in abusive situations), people with mental illness and the homeless.

“Hannah lived far more than most ever will,” said her husband, James Larkins. “She had compassion, a contagious smile, devastating wit, boundless heart and charm. She was a good friend. We are blessed by her memory, spirit and values.” Hannah graduated with honors from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in political science, before earning her juris doctorate at the College of William and Mary, Marshall-Wythe School of Law, Williamsburg, Va. Described by family members as “a force of nature,” Hannah had no time for liars, fakes or time-wasters. “She was the most radiant and generous person most of us will ever know,” said Mr. Larkins.

Hannah is survived by her husband, James Larkins; children (with Robert Bush) Emmet Bush and Charles Bush; step-children Tyler Larkins and Madelyn Larkins; father Charles A. Sims; step-mother Nancy Adams; mother Shirley (Sims) Hall; siblings, Mark Sims, Murray Sims, Heather Sims and Matthew Sims; and a large extended family.

A Zoom memorial will be held April 11, and an in-person memorial will be announced and held once possible.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests that contributions be made in Hannah’s name to Narika, a nonprofit organization that promotes women’s independence, economic empowerment and well-being by helping domestic violence survivors with advocacy, support and education (Narika.org).