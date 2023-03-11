SIMSON, Mimi

October 20, 1925 – January 5, 2023

On January 5th at sunset in Medford, Oregon, Mimi Alexander Simson, died with her loving family and friends at age 97.

Mimi was a friend, Quaker/Episcopalian, anthropology, gerontology, professor, minister’s wife, mother, community change maker and so much more. She was present, socially conscious, and spiritually oriented. She was grateful for life’s many blessings, loved her family and world. Mimi and her late husband Everett, loved their life in Santa Barbara.

We will love you in our hearts forever.

There will be a celebration of Mimi’s life on March 20, at 10:00 am at Trinity Episcopal Church, Santa Barbara.