Sinatra tribute

Tony DeSare and Santa Barbara Symphony to perform hits at June 15 concert

Frank Sinatra was known for his impeccable phrasing and choice of great songs, everything from “Come Fly WIth Me” to “I’ve Got the World On A String.”

Singer and pianist Tony DeSare wants to introduce Frank Sinatra’s hits to everyone — including the youngest generation.

“My goal is to make a Sinatra show for everyone,” Mr. DeSare told the News-Press by phone from his home in Atlanta. He said he wants to show Mr. Sinatra’s influence on popular music in a concert that also features the Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love.”

But most of the music in Mr. DeSare’s concerts are Mr. Sinatra’s classics. He will perform everything from “Come Fly with Me” to “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “Night and Day” and “My Way” when he joins the Santa Barbara Symphony for its season finale June 15.

The one-night-only concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada,1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

Tony DeSare has sung everywhere from jazz clubs to Carnegie Hall to Las Vegas.

“Tony is a fantastic vocalist with a wide range,” Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director, told the News-Press. “He’s also a very talented pianist.”

In-between the songs, Mr. DeSare, a Glen Falls, N.Y., native who has composed music for movies, will talk to the audience about Mr. Sinatra, known for his great phrasing and smooth approach to music and his roles in musical movies such as “Guys and Dolls” and “On the Town.”

“He had a wonderful voice,” Mr. DeSare said. “It changed throughout the years, but the phrasing got better and better.

“The thing about Frank is he was so present in his phrasing,” Mr. DeSare said. “He was listening to what was going on in the moment with the audience, rather than having exact timing for everything. The presence communicates to the audience.”

Mr. DeSare said he tries to do that in his performances of Mr. Sinatra’s songs.

“Sometimes if I sing a ballad, I’ll change the way I phrase it if someone in the audience coughs,” he said. “I will wait before I move on. That’s the kind of thing you have to do as a performer to ensure that the implied conversation between you and the audience is happening.”

Mr. Sinatra’s most jazzy songs include the joyful “I’ve Got the World On A String.”

“That was a really special song for Sinatra,” Mr. DeSare told the News-Press. “That was the first time he worked with (composer) Nelson Riddle, with whom he had an amazing decades-long collaboration.”

Another swinging song, “Come Fly with Me,” was written specifically for Mr. Sinatra for a concept album of the same name.

“Frank invented the concept album,” Mr. DeSare said. “He started putting together albums based on a theme.

“Each song on (the album) ‘Come Fly Me’ is a different song about travel,” Mr. DeSare said. “It ends with ‘It’s So Nice to Come Home.’”

He noted Mr. Sinatra was ahead of his time.

“I think people may not realize too much that those recordings that Frank was making, especially in the 1950s — nothing sounded as good at that time,” Mr. DeSare said. “The team of people he had at Capitol Studios were pioneering new technology to mic an orchestra and built a reverberation chamber.”

What’s more, Mr. DeSare noted, Mr. Sinatra picked great songs.

“Frank just had great taste in choosing songs that were good for him: 1,500 songs,” Mr. DeSare said.

“He also made sure the recordings were as perfect as possible,” Mr. DeSare said. “He would do 50 takes if he had to.

“The band played better for him than anybody else, frankly because they were scared of him,” Mr. DeSare continued. “If someone wasn’t pulling their weight, he would tell them to get out of there. Everybody elevated their game because of Frank. He was very picky.

“We’re left with a body of work that’s like magic,” he said.

While he was willing to do many takes in the recording studio, Mr. Sinatra was known for refusing to do more than one take in his movie scenes. A few years ago at a Turner Classic Movies Film Festival in Hollywood, his fellow “Ocean’s Eleven” star Angie Dickinson told an audience that Mr. Sinatra would be on time, hit his marks perfectly, say his lines flawlessly, then decline to do another take.

“He was impatient with the filmmaking process,” Mr. DeSare told the News-Press. “He felt his best performance was his first take. If the director wanted to do another one, he would walk off the set.

“I’ve seen all of his movies, but I’m mostly interested in his music,” Mr. DeSare said. “The movies to me are part of his person and his celebrity. He was a fine enough actor. He was a genius-level singer.”

