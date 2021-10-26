‘Sing!’ to return to elementary schools

DAVE MASON/ NEWS-PRESS

Erin McKibben is the new director “Sing!,” which will relaunch this January at six elementary schools in the Santa Barbara area.

Erin McKibben will re-launch “Sing!,” a free after-school choral program, starting Jan. 10 at six elementary schools in the Santa Barbara area.

The program is overseen by the Music Academy of the West, which announced Ms. McKibben’s new position Sunday following a national search.

Ms. McKibben is a local arts leader and entrepreneur in Santa Barbara, as well the principal flutist for Wild Up, a Los Angeles Grammy-nominated experimental ensemble. She is the music director for Santa Barbara Revels.

The “Sing!’ program is offered for students in grades 1-6 at Adams, Canalino, Franklin, Harding, Hollister and Isla Vista elementary schools. The schools were selected in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.

Registration for the “Sing!” program will open Saturday, according to the Music Academy.

Until rehearsals resume, the Music Academy invites the “Sing!” students to sing during three in-person events at the academy, 1070 Fairview Road, Montecito:

— 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday for “Spooky Sing!” Kids can wear their Halloween costumes if they want.

— 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 for “Harvest Sing!” Francisco J. Núñez, a composer, conductor and Musical America’s 2018 Educator of the Year, will lead the young musicians. He is the artistic director and founder of the Young People’s Chorus of New York.

— 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 (“Holiday Sing!). Winter holiday favorites will be sung.

There’ll be refreshments and treats at all three programs.

For more information, go to www.musicacademy.org/sing or email the new director at emckibben@musicacademy.org.

“I can’t wait to hear our ‘Sing!’ musicians in live performance once again. Their concerts always evoke tears of joy as we see how much they are accomplishing and feel the beauty they so willingly share,” said Ellen Barger, the Santa Barbara County assistant superintendent of schools and a Music Academy board member, in a news release.

Ms. McKibben noted, “There is such a thrill to take the helm of this program that I hope will inspire generations of musicians and music lovers. I humbly step up to envision a whole community of singers in the future.”

email: dmason@newspress.com