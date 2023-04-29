Singer behind ‘Super Happy Fun Time’ to perform in Solvang

Music is a safe haven for most people. People feel heard, seen, and capable of feeling every emotion when they listen to the right song.

For singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski, that’s why he creates music: to speak the universal language.

Mr. Bielanski is a singer-songwriter who grew up in North Carolina and is currently on week six of a nine-month tour throughout the United States. On May 12, Mr. Bielanski will be performing at the High Roller Tiki Lounge, 433 Alisal Road, Solvang.

The News-Press interviewed Mr. Bielanski about his experience with music and his time as a musician, in preparation for his upcoming performance.

Music has been a staple in Mr. Bielanski’s life. He grew up listening to his parents’ choice of music, which was rock ‘n roll. His earliest memory is sitting in his crib, listening to his parents “rocking out to their music.”

Undoubtedly, his parents’ involvement with music is what motivated him to pursue music for the rest of his life.

“When I play music, it’s a feeling I can’t anywhere else,” he said. “There’s just something about music.”

Mr. Bielanski’s favorite part of the music-making process is …

All of it.

He said he genuinely loves the whole process — “from start to finish.”

Mr. Bielanski has three solo albums out for public streaming, volumes one to three of “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time.’”

“I tend to write about my life experiences, so I have a lot of songs about traveling and playing music,” he said. “I have a lot of songs about pop culture references as well.”

“Rock the Library USA” is one of Mr. Bielanski’s favorite songs off of his newest album, which is about how he visits libraries from city to city in the towns he tours in.

When asked what style of music he prefers to perform, Mr. Bielanski said “People have called me Buddy Holly meets The Ramones.” He explains his love for the oldies, like Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley, as well as a soft spot for bands like The Ramones and The Sex Pistols.

Mr. Bielanski titles these artists as his musical inspirations that he continues to be motivated by.

As for his favorite part of performing, Mr. Bielanski said, “I love connecting with an audience. My albums are called (Bryan’s) Super Happy Fun Time for a reason. I’ll see folks who look like they’re having a bad day and after a few of my songs, they’ll have a smile on their face. I love my interactions with the crowd, and people who appreciate and who are touched by my music.”

In regards to his upcoming performance, Mr. Bielanski said the audience can expect to “come down and listen to some happy songs, and have some smiles on their faces!”

Mr. Bielanski’s performance on May 12 will be several hours long, and it’ll be a mixture of original songs and covers from his musical inspirations (listed above).

Mr. Bielanski’s future plans are simple: Keep meeting more people, keep playing more shows, keep visiting more cities.

He added he has been writing more songs and is trying to release a full-length album.

And whether he’s recording in the studio or performing in Solvang, Mr. Bielanski looks forward to adding smiles to people’s faces and sharing his super happy fun times.

email: klogan@newspress.com