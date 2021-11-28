Singh Joins Cottage board

COURTESY PHOTO

Bhupi Singh has joined the Cottage Health volunteer board.

SANTA BARBARA — Bhupi Singh, the executive vice president and senior adviser of Direct Relief, has joined the volunteer Board of Directors for Cottage Health.

Mr. Singh has more than 45 years of operational and finance experience at both large public companies and technology startups.

Mr. Singh holds a bachelor’s in accountancy from the University of Singhapore. He earned his CPA from the Australian Society of Accountants and a chartered management accountant designation in Britain.

He has served as the CFO for several tech companies in the Bay Area including: Vernier Networks, Avolent, Volera and LynuxWorks.

He also worked for Apple for 15 years in various controller positions and was finally promoted to senior director of finance for worldwide research and development.

Mr. Singh serves as treasurer and a board member for theChardi Kalaa Sikh Foundation. He also serves on the board of the Garden Court Foundation, and he is a former board member of the Eleos Foundation.

— Katherine Zehnder