SINK, Virginia Titus

Virginia Titus Sink, passed away on November 19, 2022. Her husband of nearly 60 years, John Marshall Sink, predeceased her in 2009. She is survived by three of her children: Charles Marshall Sink (Oakland); Dorian Sink Newton (Oakland), and Jordan Sink Greenbaum (Atlanta). A daughter, Stephanie Sink Reeser, predeceased her. Virginia leaves eleven grandchildren (two predeceased her), and eight great-grandchildren, living throughout the United States.

Virginia was born on January 4, 1931, in New York, New York, the daughter of Robert and Beatrice Titus and sister of Janet Boden. She grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut and attended its Edgewood School. At 16, she was admitted to Radcliffe College, where she met her future husband. She majored in psychology, which proved of great use with all her children and their offspring.

Virginia and her family moved to Goleta in 1960, where they soon bought a new tract house, off Fairview Avenue. In 1971, the family moved into Santa Barbara, above the Mission on East Las Tunas Road. At this time, Virginia started her career with the Tri-Counties Blood Bank, where she was well-liked and respected by her colleagues. The children, having grown, and her husband, having passed, Virginia eventually (in 2012) moved to Oakland, to be nearer some of her children and grandchildren.

Virginia was a voracious reader, up until the final year of her life. Two or three novels per week was her usual pace. She had an abiding love of See’s candies, as well. Virginia enjoyed travel and kept a well-used passport. She often travelled on trips sponsored by Santa Barbara’s Museum of Art, including trips to India, East Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. She and her family visited most of Europe, in time to see the widespread riots in Paris in 1968, among other experiences. She also drove across the United States to see relatives in Atlanta and to expose her children to the Eastern Seaboard and Expo ’67. Her patience driving all day in an un-airconditioned car in an era before the interstate highways was commendable. Her love of good food and wine, as well as long-distance driving, has been inherited by various children and grandchildren.

Virginia Sink was much loved and will be missed by her extensive family and many friends. No memorial services are planned. Those who wish are invited to contribute to Planned Parenthood or the charity of their choice.