Sins of omission, commission and emissions!

The truth is out there — just offshore of the aptly named Coal Oil Point.

That is where the second most prolific oil and gas seeps in the world are begging to be included in the Santa Barbara County Climate Action Plan. The climate action plan is, of course, ostensibly nothing less than a war against the production and consumption of fossil fuels, according to a theory that posits that fossil fuels must be eliminated to save the planet.

The inconvenient truth as it relates to Santa Barbara County? Fossil fuel production actually cleans our air and water of pollutants that are naturally occurring by way of these oil and gas seeps off the coast of UCSB while also reducing greenhouse gasses. Contrary to the blathering of politicians and activists, decades of research by bonafide scientists have produced data that empirically proves that oil and gas production decreases the seeps that happen to be the largest source of the most potent greenhouse gas, methane, which is 25 times more potent than CO2.

The routinely described air pollution inventory for all sources of air pollution conveniently omits the pollution emanating from these and other natural sources as if there is no abating the same. However, an alternative approach does exist, and it offers multiple benefits! That is, permitting oil and gas operations will save our economy from energy-related inflation and abate both air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, not to mention eliminating globs of oil on our beaches. We know this for certain, by way of the published study correlating oil and gas production and its effect on seeps by a team of research scientists from UCSB and Tufts University, among others.

As a way of background, for the past 50 years or so, regulators have been trying to clean our air of various pollutants. The efforts that paid off had to do with emissions from transportation sources, the largest manmade source of air pollution. By way of emission controls, such as catalytic converters and the like, along with changes in the fuels we use, California smog is mostly a thing of the past, except in those places where smog is trapped by weather-induced inversion layers.

Relatedly, the seep pollution is so large it exceeds the emissions from all the traffic on the 101 freeway every day, which is, once again, the largest source of air pollution in our region.

The efforts that had little to no effect? Never-ending emission controls on manufacturing and industry.

The ugly truth is we did not reduce emissions from most of these sources. Instead, we drove these industries out of state or offshore because the technology to reduce the emissions didn’t exist or the cost was too much to bear. Moreover, if you couple the emissions from transportation and offshore seeps, locally, in the aggregate, emissions from industrial sources are less than 1% of the emission inventory, meaning they are no longer worth further regulating!

Although air quality in Southern California has vastly improved over the decades, the regulators and activists will never admit that things are clean enough as they would be out of power and out of a job. Moreover, the effort to label greenhouse gas emissions as a form of air pollution is one of the biggest lies out there. The truth is, carbon in the atmosphere is as important to life itself as is oxygen., It is not pollution. Feel free to exhale all you want!

Moreover, speaking of existential threats, life on planet earth will cease to exist if carbon levels get too low. And moreover, proving once again that correlation is not causation, increased carbon levels in the atmosphere to this day have no proven direct relationship with climate change despite all the bloviation to the contrary.

Andy Caldwell is the COLAB executive director and host of “The Andy Caldwell Show,” airing 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.