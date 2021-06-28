Sio Tepper to attend Berklee School

SANTA BARBARA — Sio Tepper of Santa Barbara has been accepted to the master’s degree in musical theatre design program at Berklee School of Music in New York City. She will be part of the pioneering class in the first year of the new Berklee campus.

The school has given her a grant for half of the tuition, but in order to attend, graduate and come back to Santa Barbara, Ms. Tepper is reaching out to the community for support and has launched a GoFundMe.

The Santa Barbara High School Theatre shared her fundraiser on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SBHSDonsTheatre.

To view the GoFundMe, visit gf.me/v/c/27b9/get-sio-to-berklee.

— Marilyn McMahon