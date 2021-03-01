Sip and Paint with Goleta Red and Paint Jam

COURTESY PHOTO

Goleta Red Distilling Co. and Paint Jam are planning a virtual sip and paint hour in March.

GOLETA — Goleta Red Distilling Co. and Paint Jam are hosting a virtual Sip and Paint Happy Hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 11.

Participants will paint a beautiful cloudscape while sipping on a handcrafted cocktail.

The experience costs $39, including the painting material and a Goodland Negroni. The materials and deconstructed cocktail can be picked up at the distillery.

Painting materials include: three to five multi-color acrylic paints (including black), a palette or paper plate, three brushes: S/M/L, an 11-inch x 14-inch canvas, a piece of colored chalk, a cup for water and a rag or a paper towel.

Visit https://amzn.to/3dNZRx0 to sign up and get supplies.

— Grayce McCormick