Sips to-go

The Rosewood Miramar adds mocktails to its beachside bar

ANNELISE HANSHAW/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Scott Wallin, a bartender at Miramar Club, adjusts the garnish on the Vida Jardín Mocktail, using plating tongs.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort is working to serve guests and locals with an expanded cocktail menu at its beachside bar.

To cater to health-conscious customers, manager Rick Fidel told the Montecito resort’s bartenders to get creative with fresh mocktail choices.

“We have incredible bartenders that are here on property, and we’ve given them the liberty,” he told the News-Press.



At left, Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, located at 1759 S. Jameson Lane in Montecito, has a variety of to-go food and drinks. At right, The Miramar Beach Bar and food truck have lines dotted with six-feet markers for social distancing.

Mr. Fidel explained his employees stay up-to-date with the latest trends and make their own creations as well.

The Vida Jardín Mocktail is a Bloody Mary without vodka, but the bartenders sourced a cutting-edge product called Seedlip Garden to give the taste of spirits without the alcohol. It is garnished with pickled cauliflower and pickled spicy green beans.

For those who prefer to sip on the sweeter side, the Pomegranate Blueberry Fizz serves up antioxidants, vitamin C and fruity flavors. It meshes blueberry, pomegranate and grapefruit into a refreshing beverage.

The Citrus Cayenne Cleanse mixes in a bit of spice with coconut water, lemon juice and ginger to detox in the new year.

The craftsmanship behind the drinks is unrivaled. Miramar Club bartender Scott Wallin used plating tongs to arrange garnishes with a flourish.

Even though customers may want to cozy up to the bar, they are only able to purchase drinks to-go during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Caruso’s Restaurant and the Miramar food truck also have to-go options.

“We do it out here as safely as we possibly can so it’s a place where we feel people can comfortably get in line and get their food,” Mr. Fidel said.

The beach bar serves a variety of cocktails and mocktails to-go.

Plexiglass surrounds the bar, and the line is marked for social distancing.

Mr. Fidel described the approach as “to be able to go somewhere and get a cocktail or mocktail or a beverage, and sit on the beach or enjoy it in the comfort of the room.

“It’s just a different landscape from what everyone has been accustomed to seeing,” he said.

The Rosewood Miramar has adapted during the pandemic, when the hospitality industry has struggled. It hopes the community will come and pick up food and drinks and enjoy the flavors curated by Chef Massimo Falsini and Scott Wallin.

While the lobby may be quieter, the staff is eager to serve every customer who shows up.

“The core of what we do is to provide products and services to people to really make them feel good. That’s why we’re in the business we’re in,” Mr. Fidel said. “They welcome anyone that comes out here. That puts a smile on their faces because, again, the core of what we do is to put smiles on their faces and make them feel good by the service and the nourishment that we’re providing.”

The food truck serves street staples like fish tacos and cheeseburgers but makes sure to keep the ingredients fresh, local and high-quality.

Mr. Fidel said everything starts with Chef Falsini’s core philosophy of finding locally-sourced items to support area farmers and reduce the carbon footprint. “And then we want to create food that is approachable and that is synonymous with a food truck, but we do it as it’s prepared and in the same fashion as our fine dining restaurants.”

Caruso’s has pre-bottled cocktails: the Monk’s Negroni and Smoke Signals. The Monk’s Negroni is Mr. Fidel’s favorite because it contains chartreuse liqueur, a spirit traditionally made by monks.

More cocktails and mocktails will be released for Valentine’s Day in February.

