SISAK, Marie Louise

9/2/28 to 4/9/21

Marie Louise Sisak was born in Birkadem, Algiers to Sebastien Gamil and Titine Benhamou in September of 1928. She was the second oldest of a family with 8 children George, Jacques, Odette, Paul, Robert, Yvette and Francois. The Gamil family suffered many tragedies at the hands of her father. Her beloved mama Titine Benhmou Gamil, was poisoned to death in 1941, at the age of 32. One of Marie Louise’s sisters is still alive in France.

Marie Louise’s hard upbringing on a farm made her the incredibly strong and resilient woman she became. She promised her mama that she would write a book in honor of her precious mama. She would share the truth of religious prejudice and hatred. Marie Louise said “This story must be told.” She was born in French Algeria to a Jewish mother and a French Catholic father. Marie Louise wrote a book titled Mama’s Teardrops from HEAVEN. In the book, she shares her story of her father’s bigotry and religious prejudice against his Jewish wife, resulting in violent beatings of his wife and eight children as well as murder and attempted murder.

A month in a convent as a teenager marked an abrupt change in Marie Louise’s life; later a job at the French Embassy as a maid for a year, girl’s training school in Casablanca, and finally meeting American Sergeant Mike Sisak, who gave her life direction. She first saw Mike from across the room when she was taking a tour with other student nurses at an Army hospital. She was so captivated by this young man’s sad smile from a distance she wanted to go back the following day. Unfortunately, she had no idea which ward he was in, let alone his name. She was trying to describe Mike in French to a military officer, and he had no idea what she was saying. Captain Cox overheard… and came to her rescue to help her find her soldier. She did and it was love at first sight! She would bring him a posy of violets and a French dictionary to practice.

After a short time courting, Mike proposed… he took her in his arms and said “I want to marry you and take you to America and spend the rest of my life with you.” Mike was true to his word and they were married close to 75 years before Mike’s passing in October 2019. They were blessed with two children Michael and Micheline. Their son grew up to become a Santa Monica police detective and received a Medal of Valor for his brave service. Michael was struck down in the line of duty. He is still honored by his fellow police officers in Santa Monica. Mike and Marie Louise were also blessed with a wonderful daughter Micheline. Micheline was a UCLA administrator for over 35 years. When her brother passed away, she never got over the loss. Five years ago, she was killed in a tragic accident. Mike and Marie Louise were very brave and their constant love for each other along with their strong faith in God helped them get through it.

Marie Louise was kind, caring, a storyteller, a true friend, a “smart cookie,” an excellent wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all. During these last few months of her illness, she made many new friends who she regaled with her precious stories. Her memory of her life and events were so ingrained in her. She truly never met a stranger and loved each and every one of her caregivers. One of her favorite sayings was “Let it go.” I don’t think she every fully grasped the idea…but, it was funny to see her take a pause and continue. She would say one more thing to share and I will “turn the page.” Sometimes that page took hours to tell. Marie Louise had so many comical stories to share… she was no shrinking violet and her language was colorful. Marie Louise was an author, loved arts and crafts and according to her was the “Queen of Garage Sales” in Pacific Palisades where her and Mike lived over 30 years. She got such a kick out of repurposing. When her son Mike died, she did not come out of her house in Solvang for 15 years. Her husband would bring her teddy bears to make clothes for because that occupied her mind. She finally had amassed a huge collection and a man from Mexico came to the door for a donation. She donated all of her beloved bears to a children’s charity in Mexico. Marie Louise was a generous soul and always enjoyed helping others. In her life, she took in many young and old folks to help them. She enjoyed cooking and cleaning and loved her life as a homemaker and doting mama. She never forgot her humble beginnings and talked of seeing her beloved husband Mike, her son Michael, her daughter Micheline, her grandson Christopher and most of all seeing her mama again. Marie Louise has graduated to Heaven and we are all blessed by knowing her. She will never be forgotten!

Her book “Mama’s Teardrops from Heaven” can be purchased on Amazon if anyone would like to read this amazing woman’s story. May God bless her and keep her forever in His care. We will all miss her.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors