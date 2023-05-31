Sistine Chapel comes to Santa Barbara

Mission hosts special exhibit showing Michelangelo’s art

Visitors of all ages are getting to see Michelangelo’s art at the Sistine Chapel Art Exhibition, which runs through Sept. 4 at the Santa Barbara Mission.

The Santa Barbara Mission is hosting the legacy of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel as an exhibition.

The exhibit, which opened Friday and runs through Sept. 4, features more than 30 pieces by the famous artist, all holding a theological and philosophical meaning, according to Father Joe Schwab, president of the Santa Barbara Mission.

“Walking through the art exhibition makes a much stronger impact emotionally,” Father Schwab told the News-Press. “Emotions get stirred at a level that isn’t easy to describe.”

A guest at the exhibit stands in awe of Michelangelo’s massive “Last Judgment.”

Father Schwab’s hope with holding the art exhibition was to encourage patrons to see the mission as not just as a church, but also as a cultural community.

“I hope to be able to invite people from all kinds of backgrounds (to see what) they would very seldom, if ever, get to experience,” Father Schwab said. “We’re a church, but that’s not all we are.”

Father Schwab explained one of the mission’s goals is to have more cultural activities — and this art exhibition is exactly what the mission was wishing for.

One guest brings binoculars to spot all the details.

“This is ideal,” said Father Schwab, who’s leading exhibit tours.

When asked to describe the exhibit further, Father Schwab said, “It’s pretty exciting when you first walk in and see these figures on a large scale, close to you. It’s a very different experience.”

At the original Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, Michelangelo’s works of art are about 60 feet in the air, but at the art exhibition, the pieces are eye level to the guest.

“I want people to recognize that this great work of art is making a statement of the equality and value of the human person, and helping make the world creative,” Father Schwab said.

He noted that when mission staff walked through the exhibit while it was being set up, they were amazed at its beauty and intensity.

The exhibit is not the mission’s first community-focused event. The mission has held scholarly events at the archive library and the annual I Madonnari Street Painting Festival, which resulted in colorful chalk images last weekend. The mission also offers its lawn for people to gather to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The “Libyan Sybil” is among the exhibit’s many pieces.

The mission is also home to Fiesta’s annual La Fiesta Pequeña (set for Aug. 2 this year) , as well as the Fiesta’s annual La Misa del Presidente (Aug. 3), a Mass that dates back to the first day of Fiesta in 1936.

“Lots of things happen during the year that we have for people to come to,” Father Schwab said. “(There are) a wide variety of things coming up!”

