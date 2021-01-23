Six days to vote for Goleta LED lights

COURTESY PHOTOS

This is one of the newly installed LED street lights being used for the pilot study in Goleta to replace 1,300 high-pressure sodium fixtures.

There are six days left to participate in the City of Goleta’s LED street lighting pilot study.

The deadline for residents to submit their favorite LED street light is Jan. 29, and based on the city’s feedback, it’s a close race between two of the four options.

To participate, residents can visit the Cannon Green Drive neighborhood in western Goleta and check out the four types of LED street lights on display along Davenport Road, Freeman Place and Elmhurst Place. The lights come on around sunset.

Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/goletaled to submit feedback.

Results of the survey will be shared on Goleta’s website, and all public input will be reviewed and analyzed to complete the design of the LED street lighting.

The winning LED light will be used to replace more than 1,300 high-pressure sodium fixtures. The new lights will save Goleta money, require less maintenance, provide clearer lighting and be better for the environment.

Contact City Project Manager Michael Winnewisser at mwinnewisser@cityofgoleta.org or 805-690-5120 for questions or more information.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com