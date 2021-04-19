Six dead after shootings in Wisconsin and Austin, Texas

Gun violence remains a national concern as two shootings Sunday leave six dead.

After midnight Sunday, a bar patron opened fire both inside and outside The Somers House tavern in Kenosha, Wis., killing three and injuring at least two others.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department arrested the suspect later Sunday, charging the person in custody with one count of intentional first-degree homicide.

The sheriff described the attack as “intentional and isolated” to national media.

Just before noon, police responded to a shooting in a northwest neighborhood in Austin, Texas.

They identified the situation as domestic but still initially cautioned the public to shelter in place. By Sunday evening, Austin police identified a suspect but did not have him in custody.

— Annelise Hanshaw