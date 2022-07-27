Six major party committees raised $1.3 billion so far  2022 election

By DAVID LUCHS

BALLOTPEDIA VIA THE CENTER SQUARE

Six party committees raised a combined $1.3 billion in the first 18 months of the 2022 election cycle.

In June, the committees raised a combined $85 million, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

In June, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee raised $12.6 million and spent $11.2 million, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee raised $9.5 million and spent $17 million. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the NRSC has outraised the DSCC with $173.5 million in receipts to the DSCC’s $162.1 million.

At this point in the 2020 election cycle, the NRSC led in cumulative fundraising with $133.6 million to the DSCC’s $125.1 million.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee raised $17 million and spent $13.2 million in June, while the National Republican Congressional Committee raised $16.5 million and spent $5.7 million. The DCCC’s $13.2 million in expenditures is its highest single-month total for the 2022 election cycle to date. So far in the 2022 election cycle, the DCCC leads in fundraising with $239.5 million to the NRCC’s $215.2 million. At this point in the 2020 cycle, the DCCC had raised $207.8 million and the NRCC had raised $160.0 million.

Between the national committees, the Democratic National Committee raised more in June, and the Republican National Committee spent more. The DNC raised $15.3 million and spent $11.4 million, while the RNC raised $14.5 million and spent $18.1 million. So far in the election cycle, the RNC has raised $247.4 million to the DNC’s $222.8 million. At this time in the 2020 election cycle, the RNC led in fundraising by a larger margin, with $409.7 million to the DNC’s $186.2 million.

This election cycle, the RNC, NRSC and NRCC have raised 1.8% more than the DNC, DSCC, and DCCC ($636 million to $624.5 million). The Republican fundraising advantage is down from 2.7% last month.

For more information, see ballotpedia.org/democratic_national_committee, ballotpedia.org/republican_national_committee or ballotpedia.org/party_committee_fundraising,_2019-2020.