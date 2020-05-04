Six new COVID-19 cases in county

Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Santa Barbara County.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 514, according to the county Public Health Department. The total number of fully recovered patients is 401.

All of the six new confirmed cases were reported in Santa Maria.

The cases consist of one in the 18-29 age group, two in the 30-49 group, one in the 50-69 group, and two in the 70 and older group. None of the patients were in the 17 and younger group.

The total number of reported deaths in Santa Barbara County is 8.

The number of confirmed cases in California is 53,616, according to numbers released Sunday by the state department of public health.

The department also said Sunday that there were 44 new deaths since Friday, bringing the total to 2,215. That’s a 2 percent increase.

California’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decreased by 105 from Friday.

Nationally, 29,671 new cases were reported Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the U.S. total to 1,122,486.

The CDC also reported 1,452 new deaths, bringing the total to 65,735.

Federal, state and local officials continue to urge people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

For more information, go to publichealthsbc.org.