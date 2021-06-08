Six new COVID-19 cases reported

Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Monday.

No deaths were reported.

Monday’s report brings the total number of confirmed cases thus far to 34,541, with 34,057 recovered, 451 deaths and 33 still infectious.

Each of the six new cases was located in a different part of the county. The following areas each reported one COVID-19 case: the South County area including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria; Santa Barbara and the unincorporated area of Mission Canyon; Lompoc and the nearby communities of Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village; Santa Maria; Orcutt; and the North County communities of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

