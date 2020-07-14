Six new trustees join Westmont board

Six new trustees have joined the Wesmont College Board of Trustees, including four graduates from the college.

The alumni include Jordan Jackson and Todd Mattson, who both graduated from Westmont in 1989, and Karen Yttrup Robilio, who graduated in 1990. They will attend their first meeting in October and will serve three-year terms, according to college officials.

Mr. Jackson graduated from Westmont with the Kenneth Monroe Award for Outstanding Male Graduate. He began his career in banking, and for the past 28 years, he has owned and operated Security Central, a Denver-based electronic security and safety services company. The National Philanthropic Association named Security Central the 2018 Colorado Small Business of the Year.

He formerly served as chair of the Elder Board at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch, Colo., and as president of the Colorado Burglar and Fire Alarm Association. He has a passion for teaching personal finance and worldview from a biblical perspective.

“The most key thing I have done in the past is successfully raise three kids to be way better than me,” Mr. Jackson said in a statement.

He and his wife, Holli Green Jackson (Class of 1989), are parents to Parker, 28; Madison (Class of 2017), 26; and Colton, 24.

Mr. Mattson graduated from Westmont with a degree in economics and business. He previously served as an account representative and promotions manager for Umbrella Entertainment, which puts on 200 air shows annually. In 1991, he joined Pro-Line Racing to head up its marketing efforts. He returned to school and earned an MBA at the University of Redlands in 1997.

He now serves as the president and managing partner of Pro-Line Racing. The company, located in Banning with 38 employees, manufactures and markets aftermarket accessories for radio controlled model cars. The company has tripled its sales and doubled its work force in the past six years.

Mr. Mattson serves on the board of the C.S. Lewis Foundation and is president of the Redlands Christian School Board. He married Amie Wallin Mattson, Class of 1990, and they have four children: Trevor, 25; Tyler, 22; Marissa, 20; and Thomas (Class of 2022), 20.

Ms. Yttrup Robilio graduated from Westmont with a double major in art and communication studies. She earned her secondary teaching credential and was a public school teacher for three years before moving into a career as an interior designer. More than 20 years ago, she launched her own design business in residential projects with clients along theWest Coast, from the San Juan Islands to San Francisco, to Rancho Santa Fe and abroad.

She is a volunteer at Montecito Covenant Church, Providence School and Santa Barbara Festival Ballet. Ms. Yttrup Robilio is also a member of the Institute for Classical Architecture.

She and her husband, Drew, live in Santa Barbara with their three children: Peter, 18; Andrew, 14; and Elisabeth, 11.

“One of my great delights is meeting Westmont alums and hearing about all the ways they’re contributing to society,” Gayle D. Beebe, president of Westmont, said in a statement. “So many of them serve in leadership positions and find ways to benefit their communities. They tell me how much the college shaped their lives, and alums on the board will help us continue Westmont’s distinctive mission of rigorous academics and deep love for God.”

email: mwhite@newspress.com